SpareBank 1 SMN :Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's...
The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 May 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 72.00 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount. This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
