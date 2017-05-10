SpareBank 1 SMN :Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's...

SpareBank 1 SMN :Mandatory notificati...

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 May 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 72.00 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount. This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

