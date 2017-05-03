Smoking decreases MAIT cells, implica...

Smoking decreases MAIT cells, implicated in the pathology of autoimmune diseases

New research published in the May 2017 issue of the Journal of Leukocyte Biology provides another reason why smoking tobacco is harmful. In the report, researchers from Denmark show that smokers have reduced levels of mucosal-associated invariant T cells, a cell type involved in autoimmune diseases.



