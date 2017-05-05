Skydiver dangling from plane survives harrowing landing
A skydiver in Denmark is lucky to be alive after getting entangled beneath a single-engine plane at 8,200 feet - and dangled for an hour before the craft landed safely in a field padded with foam. The skydive at an airfield near Holstebro, about 200 miles northwest of Copenhagen, took a dramatic turn for the worse when the 45-year-old skydiver's foot somehow got caught in a cable beneath the Cessna 182 on Wednesday, police told news agency Ritzau, according to The Local Denmark .
