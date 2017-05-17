Report: Norwegian-British man release...

Report: Norwegian-British man released from Congo prison

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Norwegian newspaper says a man with dual Norwegian and British citizenship who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Congo has been freed. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Facebook she and Foreign Minister Borge Brende plan a news conference on the matter later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC