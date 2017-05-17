Report: Norwegian-British man released from Congo prison
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Norwegian newspaper says a man with dual Norwegian and British citizenship who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Congo has been freed. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Facebook she and Foreign Minister Borge Brende plan a news conference on the matter later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC