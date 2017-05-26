Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian di...

Report: Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats

Friday May 26

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the country will be expelled, the Baltic region's largest news agency said Friday. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service that Russia's embassy in Tallinn had been informed.

