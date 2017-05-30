Plan Your Summer Road Trip to the World's Quirkiest Art Museums
The folks over at Atlas Obscura have done God's work by creating a comprehensive and exhaustive "List of Wonderfully Specific Museums." Their map spans North America, Europe, Asia and Australia and includes an eccentric assortment of private, DIY collections of objects and oddities ranging from watering cans and ticks to Pez dispensers and buttons.
