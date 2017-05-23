Parental BMI, low income and smoking found to have strong effects on...
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that parental body mass index , low income and smoking have persisting, strong and direct effects on a child's future BMI and risk of overweight, independent of that child's birthweight and BMI in infancy. The study is by Dr Camilla Schmidt Morgen, Associate Professor Jennifer Baker, Professor Thorkild IA Sorensen and colleagues at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.
