Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
Onxeo S.A. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application covering the specific route of administration for Livatag , which is currently in a phase III clinical trial for the second-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma . Livatag is based on an innovative technology allowing the formulation of doxorubicin within nanoparticles composed of polyalkylcyanoacrylate, cyclodextrin, and poloxamer.
