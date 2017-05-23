Onxeo Announces 10th Positive DSMB Recommendation to Continue Livatag ReLive Phase III Trial in HCC

Onxeo S.A. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced that the company has received the 10th unanimous recommendation from the Data Safety Monitoring Board , to continue without modification the Phase III study of LivatagA , ReLive, in patients still undergoing treatment. The DSMB is an independent European board of experts that monitors the blind tolerability data from the study.

