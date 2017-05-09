Norway supermarket chain pioneers bat...

Norway supermarket chain pioneers battery recycling machines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Norway's second-largest supermarket chain says it has launched reverse vending machines that give customers discount coupons for new batteries when they deposit old ones for recycling. Coop Norway spokesman Harald Kristiansen said Tuesday that the company believes the Swedish-made machines are the world's first for batteries.

Chicago, IL

