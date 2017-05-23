Nordea move to Copenhagen would not t...

Nordea move to Copenhagen would not threaten Demark's financial stability -minister says

May 24 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, would not pose a systemic risk to Denmark's economy if the Swedish bank decided to move its headquarters to Copenhagen, Denmark's business minister told Reuters. Nordea is considering a potential move to Copenhagen if the Swedish government goes ahead with plans to increase fees banks in Sweden pay to a fund designed to protect taxpayers in a financial crisis.

