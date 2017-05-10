News / 8 minutes agoFestival goers' urine helps create - pisner' beer

Danish brewery Norrebro Bryghus use 54,000 litres of urine collected at the Roskilde music festival to fertilise barley for their 'pisner' beer Danish brewery Norrebro Bryghus have produced a beer with the help of 54,000 litres of urine collected at the 2015 Roskilde music festival. The new product is called Pisner - but contains no human waste.

