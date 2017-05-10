News / 8 minutes agoFestival goers' urine helps create - pisner' beer

News / 8 minutes agoFestival goers' u...

Festival goers' urine helps create 'pisner' beer

Danish brewery Norrebro Bryghus use 54,000 litres of urine collected at the Roskilde music festival to fertilise barley for their 'pisner' beer Danish brewery Norrebro Bryghus have produced a beer with the help of 54,000 litres of urine collected at the 2015 Roskilde music festival. The new product is called Pisner - but contains no human waste.

