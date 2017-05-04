New Book Offers Look at World's Unnot...

New Book Offers Look at World's Unnoticed Countries

19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

In his new book "The Atlas of Countries that Don't Exist," author Nick Middleton explores the struggle of dozens of places to become recognized countries. What makes a country? What's to stop you from planting a flag in your own front yard and declaring your home a sovereign nation? It seems like a ridiculous question, but it has merit.

