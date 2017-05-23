MHI Vestas expands manufacturing footprint at Port of Esbjerg

In accordance with its V164 manufacturing plan, MHI Vestas continues to ramp up production for the 8 MW offshore wind turbine with the introduction of a dedicated assembly facility for Power Converter Modules at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark. MHI Vestas Chief Manufacturing Officer Robert Borin, stated, "Since MHI Vestas brought the game-changing V164 8.0 MW turbine to the offshore wind market, we have, as expected, seen extraordinary demand for the platform.

