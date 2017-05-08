Mattis upbeat US will work IS-fight differences with Turkey
Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, right, gestures during a meeting with United States Defence Minister, former General James Mattis, left, in the Prime Minister's Office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark May 9, 2017. Photo - Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, right, gestures during a meeting with United States Defence Minister, former General James Mattis, left, in the Prime Minister's Office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC