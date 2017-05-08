Mattis upbeat US will work IS-fight d...

Mattis upbeat US will work IS-fight differences with Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, right, gestures during a meeting with United States Defence Minister, former General James Mattis, left, in the Prime Minister's Office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark May 9, 2017. Photo - Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, right, gestures during a meeting with United States Defence Minister, former General James Mattis, left, in the Prime Minister's Office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark May 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC