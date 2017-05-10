Maersk Soars as CFO Says Liner Business `Definitely' Improving

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S soared as the company behind the world's biggest container shipping liner pointed to an improvement in its transport business that it said wasn't yet reflected in first-quarter results. The stock jumped as much as 5.5% and traded 4.4% higher at 12,240 kroner as of 11:53 a.m. in Copenhagen, Denmark.

