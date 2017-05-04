Lights On, Sven! Ikea Surveys People ...

Lights On, Sven! Ikea Surveys People on AI-Based Furniture

The next generation of artificial intelligence may be sitting right beneath you, at least if furniture maker Ikea has any say in the matter. The Swedish furniture company's "future-living" research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, called Space10, is conducting a survey to understand what people want when it comes to "smart" furniture.

