Kotoko to offer Danish coach Ove Pede...

Kotoko to offer Danish coach Ove Pedersen bumper salary

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ove Pedersen stopper i EfB --Esbjergs trA ner Ove Pedersen pA sidelinien under kampen mod Randers sA ndag eftermiddag d.13.marts 2011 i Esbjerg. . In-coming Asante Kotoko coach Ove Pedersen claims he has been offered a bumper deal to take charge of the struggling Ghana Premier League giants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC