Israel advances to Eurovision finals

14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Imri Ziv will be representing Israel in Eurovision 2017 after winning the reality show 'The Next Star'. Imri Ziv, Israel's entrant in this year's Eurovision, advanced Thursday night to the finals of the international singing competition.

