How to check if a phone is stolen

Buying a phone on Craigslist or eBay or some other shady venue? Get the device's ESN or IMEI number from the seller and post it to the Stolen Phone Checker , a single-serving website set up by industry trade group CTIA. If the seller won't give you the number, assume it's stolen.

Chicago, IL

