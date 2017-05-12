How to check if a phone is stolen
Buying a phone on Craigslist or eBay or some other shady venue? Get the device's ESN or IMEI number from the seller and post it to the Stolen Phone Checker , a single-serving website set up by industry trade group CTIA. If the seller won't give you the number, assume it's stolen.
