Gorillaz Announce 2017 European Tour ...

Gorillaz Announce 2017 European Tour in Support of 'Humanz'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Continuing the global campaign in support of the new Gorillaz studio album Humanz , Damon Albarn and company have revealed plans for an expansive European trek. Adding to the anticipated North American run , Gorillaz will be following up the mid-October finale of their global tour's first round with a November 1 concert in Luxembourg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC