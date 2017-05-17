Gentleman smokes 75-year-old cigarett...

Gentleman smokes 75-year-old cigarette from military rations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Boing Boing

Military ration historian Steve1989 cracked open a real gem: a 1942 World War II K Ration by Doughboy Mills, which contained a package of Chelsea cigarettes. Describing it as "surprisingly edible," Steve carefully opens the remarkably well-preserved packaging, where he finds a small pack of Chelsea cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC