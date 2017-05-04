First wolf pack in 200 years is roami...

First wolf pack in 200 years is roaming wild in Denmark

Denmark's last wolf was killed in 1813, but after a female travels 340 miles from Germany and meets some males, cubs are expected soon. As it stands now, there are some 12,000 wolves in continental Europe , returning to places like France and Germany after hundreds of years of fear and persecution.

