Elsie and Jeanette Herrmann Receive 20th Beacon Award
One day after Mother's Day, Elsie Herrmann and her daughter Jeannette were jointly presented the 20th annual Beacon Award at the Beacon Hill Civic Association's annual meeting while remaining characteristically humble about their "significant and sustained" contributions to the community. "Why me?" Elsie pondered four days earlier from the kitchen of the Pinckney Street home where she raised Jeannette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC