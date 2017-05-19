Elsie and Jeanette Herrmann Receive 20th Beacon Award

One day after Mother's Day, Elsie Herrmann and her daughter Jeannette were jointly presented the 20th annual Beacon Award at the Beacon Hill Civic Association's annual meeting while remaining characteristically humble about their "significant and sustained" contributions to the community. "Why me?" Elsie pondered four days earlier from the kitchen of the Pinckney Street home where she raised Jeannette.

