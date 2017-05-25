Dial up a prefab retreat and have it ...

Dial up a prefab retreat and have it delivered to your spot in the woods

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

If you're seeking a little peace and zen in the woods, this prefab might help you find your center. If you order a Vipp Shelter , the company will build it in Denmark and deliver and install it - using your crane, so make sure to have one - anywhere in the world, according to Dezeen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC