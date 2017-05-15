Denmark to ban cash in largest prison...

Denmark to ban cash in largest prisons to fight crime

Saturday May 13

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark's government says it will ban cash in the country's largest prisons and require inmates to pay electronically, to make it "easier to follow the money flow in and out." Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen says "there is a risk that people in criminal circles exploit their friends' incarceration to hide money."

Chicago, IL

