Denmark: Skydiver survives after being entangled under plane

Danish police say a small plane with an entangled skydiver hanging under the aircraft for about an hour was able to land safely, and that the jumper only sustained bruises. Police spokesman Henrik Hoegh-Poulsen told Denmark's TV2 Thursday the Cessna 182 landed Wednesday evening on foam spread out by firefighters to cushion a grassy area at an airfield near Holstebro 300 kilometers northwest of Copenhagen.

