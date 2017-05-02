Denmark names alleged anti-democratic...

Denmark names alleged anti-democratic foreign clerics

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark on Tuesday published for the first time a list of six foreign clerics with alleged anti-democratic views who are banned from entering the Nordic country for two years. The list was published as a precaution.

