Danish teenager found guilty of terro...

Danish teenager found guilty of terror, sentence pending

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish court has convicted a girl of attempted terrorism for planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15. Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen says the girl, now 17, who wasn't identified, was also convicted of assaulting an employee in the juvenile incarceration facility where she had been held during the trial. Christensen said Tuesday the girl had converted to Islam, intended to carry out attacks, including one on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC