Danish teenager found guilty of terror, sentence pending

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish court has convicted a girl of attempted terrorism for planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15. Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen says the girl, now 17, who wasn't identified, was also convicted of assaulting an employee in the juvenile incarceration facility where she had been held during the trial. Christensen said Tuesday the girl had converted to Islam, intended to carry out attacks, including one on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals.

