Danish teen convicted of attempted te...

Danish teen convicted of attempted terrorism gets 6 years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish court has sentenced a teenage girl to six years in jail, two days after she was found guilty of attempted terrorism by planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15. Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen said Thursday that Natascha Colding-Olsen, now 17, had converted to Islam in 2015, intended to carry out attacks including on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals. During the trial at the court northwest of Copenhagen, she admitted making contact with people whom she thought were radical militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16) Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC