Danish teen convicted of attempted terrorism gets 6 years
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish court has sentenced a teenage girl to six years in jail, two days after she was found guilty of attempted terrorism by planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15. Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen said Thursday that Natascha Colding-Olsen, now 17, had converted to Islam in 2015, intended to carry out attacks including on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals. During the trial at the court northwest of Copenhagen, she admitted making contact with people whom she thought were radical militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC