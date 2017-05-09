Danish lawmaker calls for ban on jet ...

Danish lawmaker calls for ban on jet skis after fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish lawmaker called Tuesday for a ban on jet skis off the country's coast after two American students were killed in a crash last weekend. Kenneth Kristensen Berth told The Associated Press that Denmark's 98 municipalities should be able to forbid jet skis but a 2010 Supreme Court ruling allows them, citing European Union rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Apr 30 slumdog indians 4
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC