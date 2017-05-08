Danish beer uses grain fertilized by ...

Danish beer uses grain fertilized by human urine

Friday May 5

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish brewery is drawing on 50,000 liters of urine collected from the largest music festival in northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker. The beer is named "pisner" - a play on the word pilsner and common slang term for urine.

Chicago, IL

