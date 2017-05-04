Danish Artist Uses Recycled Wood to M...

Danish Artist Uses Recycled Wood to Make Jaw-Dropping Sculptures of Giants

It's pretty easy to prioritize sustainability in your art -- you just need to have the right mindset at the start of your project. How many times do you simply head to the craft store to pick up new materials instead of taking a moment to think of the recycled materials you could use? When you take the time to reuse and recycle, magical things can happen! Case in point: it would have been easy for artist Thomas Dambo to use new wood for his "Forgotten Giants" sculptures, but he chose to work with sustainable materials instead, giving discarded pallets and other scavenged lumber new life.

Chicago, IL

