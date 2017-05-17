Copenhagen police detain 25 after squatter anniversary riots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Police in Denmark say that 25 people have been detained for allegedly taking part in clashes during a March protest marking the 10th anniversary of a squatter eviction that sparked riots in Copenhagen. Police spokesman Mikael Wern said that 10 locations were raided early Wednesday and officers found caltrops - spikes used to deflate vehicle tires - gas masks and objects that could be thrown.

