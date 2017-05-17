Chinese woman cooks up spicy solution to Denmark's oyster invasion
To the Danes, the raw oyster was their world until a Chengdu native showed them the 'Sichuan solution' to their bivalve glut A Chinese woman cooking Sichuan-style oysters in Denmark has gone viral online, adding another ingredient to the Nordic country's "oyster diplomacy" in China. Bian Miaomiao, a native of the southwest city of Chengdu who now lives in Arhus with her Danish husband, shared on social media her story about collecting 150kg of fresh oysters in four hours, and cooking them Sichuanese style for European friends who traditionally eat their shellfish raw.
