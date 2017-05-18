Bond of Brotherhood Emerges at International Tank Competition

As 4th Infantry Division soldiers of Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team , have spent the week competing in the Nordic Tank Challenge with five other countries, a brotherhood has arisen among the participating tank crews. Soldiers of Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rescue a simulated injured crew member from a Leopard Tank during the Nordic Tank Challenge hosted by the Danish 1st Armored Battalion, Jutland Dragoons Regiment, at Holstebro Barracks, Dragonkasernen, Denmark, May 17, 2017.

