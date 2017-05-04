American woman living in Denmark dies...

American woman living in Denmark dies in a boat crash

13 hrs ago

American woman living in Denmark dies in a boat crash that injured six others while her family 'witnessed the accident' An American woman who had been living in Denmark died in a boat accident that left six others injured on Saturday. The woman has not been named, but it is believed her family witnessed the accident, which happened near the Langebro bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark.

