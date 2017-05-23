A comprehensive model for the cellular uptake of cationic cell-penetrating peptides.
Traffic , Vol. 8, No. 7. , pp. 848-866, doi:10.1111/j.1600-0854.2007.00572.x The plasma membrane represents an impermeable barrier for most macromolecules.
