World Equine Airway Symposium Scheduled for July

Experts on diagnosing, treating, and preventing respiratory disease in horses from around the world will convene in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 13-15, for the 6th World Equine Airway Symposium . The symposium, which is held every four years, is the only international meeting focusing solely on equine breathing problems.

Chicago, IL

