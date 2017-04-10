U.K. Post-Brexit Economy Depends on Energy Market That's a Mess
Relying on natural gas to fuel Europe's second-largest economy was never going to be easy for the U.K., even before Brexit. Britain's once vast North Sea gas fields are fading, and even after a decade of trying, the island nation hasn't replicated the fracking boom that turned the U.S. into the world's largest producer.
