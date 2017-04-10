The UK's best Scandinavian restaurants

The UK's best Scandinavian restaurants

As Nordic style continues to influence the design world, food from Norway, Sweden and Denmark is firmly taking hold in the culinary field Two-Michelin-starred New York restaurant Aquavit brought its unique take on Swedish cuisine to London's St James's Market at the end of 2016, and is set to become just as much of a mainstay on the UK's dining scene. The contemporary dishes take their cue from the abundance of natural ingredients found across the Scandinavian landscape.

