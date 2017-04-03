The Latest: UN official: Aid operations unaffected by strike

President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's ... Italy says the U.S. strikes on Syria were "proportionate" given the "war crimes" committed by the Assad regime in using chemical weapons against its own people. Premier Paolo Gentiloni says: "Against war crimes, for which the Bashar Assad regime is responsible, I believe the images of death and suffering that we have seen in recent days after the use of chemical weapons are images that we cannot accept seeing again."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.