Swedish media: Truck crashes into Stockholm store, 3 dead
Friday's truck crash was near the site of a December 2010 attack in Stockholm in which Taimour Abdulwahab, a Swedish citizen who lived in Britain, detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and injuring two others. Police said the first man arrested "may have had some kind of connection" to the attack, but that the driver remains at large.
