Sketchbook Games and Crunch Studio qualify for Nordic Game Discovery Contest Finals
The fourth and fifth qualifying rounds of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest's debut season were held over the weekend in Copenhagen, Denmark and in Dubrovnik, Croatia. AR game project "PapAR" and word puzzler "Lost Words" won respectively and are now through to the finals on 17-19 May at NG17 in Malmo, Sweden.
