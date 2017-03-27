See our round-up of March's best Roya...

See our round-up of March's best Royal moments

A look at the best Royal moments of March with photographs of Royal families from around the world, including the British Royal family Say it with flowers and a kiss! Prince Charles got a surprise smooch from Antonia Paduraru as he arrived at the FARA Foundation in Bucharest, Romania. Little sister Amalia was there for the adorable greeting, too.

Chicago, IL

