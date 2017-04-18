Royal Unibrew Is a Reasonably Priced,...

Royal Unibrew Is a Reasonably Priced, Growing Company

Danish brewer and drinks manufacturer Royal Unibrew has been putting up great growth, is very profitable and the stock is reasonably priced. While putting up this growth, share count has actually fallen.

Chicago, IL

