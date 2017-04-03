Roskilde adds 70 more names to comple...

Roskilde adds 70 more names to complete massive line-up for 20176:07 pm - Apr 5, 2017

Roskilde have unveiled their full line-up for 2017 - adding 70 more names to the already massive line-up and sharing the day-by-day breakdown. The massive, Danish, 130,000-capacity festival has now added The xx, Anthrax, The Avalanches, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Future Islands, Royal Blood, Slowdive, Nicolas Jaar, Slowdive, Future Islands, Sigrid and many more to the bill - joining the previously announced likes of The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Lorde, and Father John Misty.

