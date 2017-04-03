Quick Hits: Pearl Jam, Foo Fighter, L...

Quick Hits: Pearl Jam, Foo Fighter, Lorde, The Weend, Halsey, Gorillaz

David Letterman has been called on to replace Neil Young at this weekend's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to induct Pearl Jam . A statement released by the Hall says that Young will be unable to attend due to illness.

