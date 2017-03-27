Princess Mary poses for snaps with he...

Princess Mary poses for snaps with her children

After a busy week with the Belgian royals, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was back at it again on Saturday when she attended the confirmation of her 14-year-old nephew, Prince Felix. The 45-year-old Princess was all smiles as she arrived at Fredensborg Church where she joined her husband Prince Frederik and children to pose for photos on the steps.

