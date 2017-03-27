Prince Joachim of Denmark and ex-wife Countess Alexandra reunite for Prince Felix's confirmation

Prince Joachim of Denmark and ex-wife Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg reunited for their son Prince Felix's confirmation over the weekend The Danish royal family were out in full force over the weekend to celebrate the confirmation of 14-year-old Prince Felix . The teenager's parents Prince Joachim and Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg, who split in 2005, were reunited at the family affair.

